Countdown to Corey Feldman’s Hollywood paedophilia exposé

Corey Feldman claims paedophilia has ­permeated all levels of the Hollywood machine.

And while there is much hype around who will be outed in his documentary this week, the former child star insists the aim of (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys is to highlight the broad issue of paedophilia in the industry, not just the big name stars.

"These are the people that I am aware of and these are their names. It doesn't mean every name is going to be a blockbuster crazy name," the 48-year-old star of films including Goonies, Stand By Me and Gremlins told Confidential.

"That is not what this movie is. There is going to be the one name that is going to shake the world and there is going to be a bunch of other names that all have played a part.

"Some go to the top of the studio level, it is a wide range of names but they all have different places within our industry and that is the point we are trying to show.

"We are here to show that at every level within the industry this problem exists, regardless of whether it is an assistant or a casting person or a makeup artist, an actor or an agent, a manager, a publicist or the executives.

"It doesn't matter who it is. What matters is that it is happening and what matters is that these people are getting away with it and they continue thriving in life."

Corey Feldman in a still from his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.

The documentary film is being released exclusively online - at mytruthdoc.com - with just two screenings viewers can sign up to view, coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of the death of Feldman's best friend, and fellow child actor, Corey Haim.

Haim, with whom Feldman appeared in The Lost Boys in 1987, was also a victim of sexual abuse in Hollywood and died tragically at the age of 38 in 2010.

"There have been reports of these things since the early days of Hollywood," he said, referring to a "Hollywood paedophile ring".

"We are not here just to talk about the issues that I went through or the issues that Corey went through, we are here to talk about the bigger problem at large and how it can be changed. This is a call to action."

Feldman has been working on the film for the past three years and has spoken of the fact he fears for his life. Just last week he called police to his house after someone left a note on his doorstep.

"I would lie if I said there wasn't some fear in all of this. Twenty-four hour armed security has been living with me for the last two years. That is very expensive."

Feldman has also been working with a team of lawyers to ensure stories in the documentary were corroborated.

"Anywhere there are children all over the world this problem exists," he said. "What we are doing is probably already making history because for the first time survivors are having the chance to have their voices heard and have people take this seriously at the same time all over the globe."

The end result for Feldman will be "emboldening" other victims to come forward.

"I am hoping at the end of this, it will turn into a giant movement where the floodgates open and people will have a chance to seek justice and the people that are named get to spend the rest of their lives in prison."

To view My Truth: The Rape of Two Corey's, register at mytruthdoc.com. Two screenings will be held Australia time March 10 at 2pm and 6am on March 11.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman starred in The Lost Boys in 1987. Picture: Getty