COUNTERFEIT ALERT: Fake $5 notes found at M’boro business

BUSINESSES on the Fraser Coast are being urged to remain vigilant after counterfeit money is increasingly spotted circling the region.

Multiple fake $5 notes were found at a Maryborough business at the weekend.

Maryborough Police Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said a customer allegedly attempted to make a purchase with a fake note, but their bad intentions were spotted by staff.

"The quick thinking cashier outlined to the customer that the note was believed to be fake and that they would not accept it as legal tender," Snr Const Ryan said.

"The note was kept and the customer who presented the note continued to pay with other cash."

Staff later discovered a fake note in the till.

"Remember as a business owner/cashier you reserve the right to refuse the cash if you believe it could be fake," Snr Const Ryan said.

"As a consumer, check your notes."

If any members of the public believe they have possession of any fake currency or have information in relation to this matter, they are urged to contact police.

Policelink can be contacted on 131 444.

HOW TO SPOT FAKENOTES:

1. Is it plastic?: You can scrunch the banknote in your hand and a genuine banknote should spring back

2. If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms

3. Look for the star: Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4. Check the clear window: It should be an integral part of the banknote not an addition.