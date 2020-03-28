COUNTING BEGINS: Election day the end of 'strange campaign'

The counting begins in the Fraser Coast Regional Council elections.

8.05PM: Cr Seymour now leads by 71.63 per cent with 3062 votes to Ms Dean's 28.37 per cent of votes, of a total of 1213.

Now 5.86 per cent of the vote has been counted.

8PM: In the mayoral race, Cr Seymour is leading by 74.26 per cent of the vote to Ms Dean's 25.74 per cent.

So far 4.14 per cent of the vote has been counted.

7.30PM: No results are yet available in Divisions 5 to 10.

7.25PM: In Division 4, incumbent councillor Daniel Sanderson is leading Jamie Hoolahan.

The vote stands at 73.89 per cent to Cr Sanderson and 26.11 per cent to Mr Hoolahan.

About 12.55 per cent of the vote has been counted.

7.20PM: No tally is yet available in Division 2.

In Division 3, incumbent councillor Paul Truscott is leading James Miller, having secured 76.92 per cent,

About 12.65 per cent of the vote has been counted.

7.15PM: In Division 1 James Hansen is currently leading by 73.63 per cent, leading Joel Mullen 26.37 per cent.

About 4.22 per cent of the vote has been counted.

7.10PM: In the unofficial preliminary count, current mayor George Seymour is leading the vote by 73.90 per cent to Jannean Dean's 26.10 per cent.

A total of 2575 votes have been counted, about 3.29 per cent of the total vote.

EARLIER: Preliminary counting has started across every division on the Fraser Coast after polls closed in the council election.

Mayoral candidates Jannean Dean and George Seymour both reflected on what had been a strange campaign as a result of the pandemic.

"I don't really know what to expect," Cr Seymour said.

"This campaign has been the most unusual I've ever been part of, it's been overshadowed by the coronavirus.

"I will just wait and see, I don't have any expectations.

"My focus has not been on the campaign, it has been working on the council's pandemic response."

Ms Dean said regardless of the outcome she was grateful for the opportunity to have conversations that have created change.

She said part of that was putting in place safeguard practices for the community she had served.

"Putting ideas on the table for discussion, exploration and implementation leaves me feeling good about my positive contribution," she said.

