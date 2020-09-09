Country homeowners could pay for rubbish pick-up

One of the garbage collection trucks on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Contributed

FRASER Coast property owners outside the region's current waste collection area are being asked to provide feedback on whether they'd like the service for a fee.

The consultation period comes after Cr Phil Truscott recently tabled a petition at a council meeting from residents requesting a waste service in the Owanyilla area between Maryborough and Tiaro.

"As the current route for the waste collection service contract drives past the Owanyilla area, a paid waste service could start by the end of the year if residents want it," he said.

Councillor David Lee said council was also asking other property owners outside the current collection area to express their interest in receiving a paid waste service.

"Currently residents outside the waste collection area pay a $105 annual waste management fee and are eligible for up to 24 waste vouchers," he said.

"If a paid waste and recycling collection service was introduced, residents would instead pay a $355.20 charge per year entitling them to weekly waste and fortnightly recycling bin services.

"It would also mean they would receive replacement bins at no extra charge and have the opportunity to request an additional service for a small fee at busier times of the year," Cr Lee said.

A dedicated project page had been set up on the Council's Engagement Hub website.

The survey is open until Sunday 27 September and residents can register on the page to keep up to date with the project as it progresses.

Residents and property owners wishing to discuss the project with Council staff can contact the Waste Services team via waste.services@frasercoast.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 79 49 29.