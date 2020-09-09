Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One of the garbage collection trucks on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Contributed
One of the garbage collection trucks on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Country homeowners could pay for rubbish pick-up

Stuart Fast
9th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRASER Coast property owners outside the region's current waste collection area are being asked to provide feedback on whether they'd like the service for a fee.

The consultation period comes after Cr Phil Truscott recently tabled a petition at a council meeting from residents requesting a waste service in the Owanyilla area between Maryborough and Tiaro.

"As the current route for the waste collection service contract drives past the Owanyilla area, a paid waste service could start by the end of the year if residents want it," he said.

Councillor David Lee said council was also asking other property owners outside the current collection area to express their interest in receiving a paid waste service.

"Currently residents outside the waste collection area pay a $105 annual waste management fee and are eligible for up to 24 waste vouchers," he said.

"If a paid waste and recycling collection service was introduced, residents would instead pay a $355.20 charge per year entitling them to weekly waste and fortnightly recycling bin services.

"It would also mean they would receive replacement bins at no extra charge and have the opportunity to request an additional service for a small fee at busier times of the year," Cr Lee said.

A dedicated project page had been set up on the Council's Engagement Hub website.

The survey is open until Sunday 27 September and residents can register on the page to keep up to date with the project as it progresses.

Residents and property owners wishing to discuss the project with Council staff can contact the Waste Services team via waste.services@frasercoast.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 79 49 29.

More Stories

fccouncil fcrural
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for the October 31 state election, with postal voting starting on Monday Here’s what you need to do.

        • 9th Sep 2020 2:28 PM
        COURT BRIEFS: Incest case among M’boro appearances

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Incest case among M’boro appearances

        Crime The cases were before M’boro court this week

        UPDATE: Two-car crash slows traffic on Coast roads

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two-car crash slows traffic on Coast roads

        Breaking Paramedics are at the scene of the crash

        BREAKING: Man to face Bay court for alleged border breach

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man to face Bay court for alleged border breach

        Breaking Police arrested man, aged in his 20s, at a home near Hervey Bay