Country kids take out Maryborough competition

Evie Dennis, Laine Dennis and Gabby Egan represented Charleville State School at the Queensland Interschool Equestrian Championships, held in Maryborough.

The dream team from Charleville State School returned from the competition in Maryborough at the start of this month as winners, after being named primary school dressage champions.

"It felt pretty good to win the champion ribbon, because there were a lot of primary dressage teams at Interschool," Laine said.

"We also got reserve champion in the primary show horse team, which was pretty cool.

"The competition at the state championships Maryborough was a lot tougher than the regional qualifier we went to before this, so I had to be doing a lot of practice."

As well as the team trophies, the girls also brought home a swathe of ribbons in their individual events.

Competing across dressage, showjumping, show horse, and showman, the team covers all bases: Laine and Gabby are most interested in dressage, while Evie prefers to jump.

Their impressive haul of prize ribbons is testament to the girls' hard work, and their mother, who teaches them to ride, couldn't be more proud of them for making the state level.

"It's a big thing for kids from out here to experience riding at that level and seeing how skilled other people are," Evie and Laine's mother De Dennis said.

"But also they pick up a couple of ribbons and see they aren't doing badly, considering we don't have a coach; I teach the girls and Gabby's mum Mia teaches her.

"We do a lot at home and the girls have put in a lot of work leading up to state - as much as they can around homework and all of their other activities.

"It is a credit to them that they have gotten this far, and they can be proud of themselves for representing our little town so well."

