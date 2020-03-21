Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. Craig Warhurst
Music

Country music icon Kenny Rogers dead at 81

21st Mar 2020 4:49 PM

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

A post to the musician's social media read: "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25pm at the age of 81.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers left an "indelible mark on the history of American music", his family said.

Chart-topping hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years" are just a handful of his songs that "inspired generations of artists and fans alike".

Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award-winner and recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

country music kenny rogers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO WATER: Supply cut to parts of M'boro

        premium_icon NO WATER: Supply cut to parts of M'boro

        Breaking Many Maryborough residents are without water with Council and Wide Bay Water investigating

        Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        premium_icon Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        News Via social media requests, volunteers are delivering essentials like groceries and...

        Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        premium_icon Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        News A little bit of kindness goes along way at Sandy Strait Sate School.

        Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID-19 measures

        premium_icon Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID-19 measures

        News Wide Bay’s hospital chiefs will limit visitor numbers and use a “drive-through”...