Country Music Stampede gears up to celebrate 10 years

Carlie Walker
| 17th May 2017 5:03 PM

Hervey Bay's Joy and Baz Short are gearing up for Maryborough's 10th annual Classic Country Music Stampede.
Hervey Bay's Joy and Baz Short are gearing up for Maryborough's 10th annual Classic Country Music Stampede.

IT HAS been 10 years since the Sunshine State Classic Country Music Stampede began and for Hervey Bay's Baz and Joy Short there has been one clear highlight - seeing the artists they love bring their songs to the stage.

The stampede is held each year at Maryborough Showground, but it originally began in Gympie.

After finding success in the first few years, Joy and Baz decided to bring the stampede to Maryborough and the three day event found a happy home on the Fraser Coast.

Joy said time had flown since the weekend they first held the event 10 years ago.

She said organising the event had been a combination of fun and exhausting.

"I can't believe how quick it's gone," she said.

Baz said they loved holding the event every year and seeing people turn up for three days of fun, friendship, food and music.

"It's been good, it's been a hard slog at times, but it's been good."

Joy said one moment that stood out was seeing musicians Ian B MacLeod and Alisha Jamison  play a duet with their duelling guitars.

"That brought the house down," Joy said.

The artists this year will include Lindsay Waddington, Lex K, Chainsaw Lindsay, Kalesti Butler, Sharon Smith, Reg Poole, Evelyn Bury and Ian B MacLeod.

Each year the event attracts hundreds of people.

The event will be held on June 9, 10 and 11 with walk up performances from June 5 through to lunchtime on June 9.

Tickets will cost $55 per person for the whole weekend, $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  courntry music fcevents fraser coast maryborough



