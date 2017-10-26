Country singer to help Maryborough horse riding champion

ANTIGUA'S Courtney Smallwood is riding high after Aussie country musician Lee Kernaghan offered to help with her fundraising so she can compete with Paint Horses at next years Youth World Games.
The horse riding champion will represent the Paint Horse Association of Australia at the 2018 Youth World Games in Texas, USA.
She was selected with three other Queenslanders and one New South Wales as members of the Australian Youth Team to compete at the games held concurrently with the 2018 AjPHA Youth World Show from June 25 next year.
The 16-year-old was considered for selection through a two-year process of accumulating points at a variety of shows and events including state and national championship shows.
"I attended camps where I received tuition and rode a number of horses to show my skills,” Courtney said.
Courtney also volunteered and assisted at various clubs and associations organising and running shows, clinics and activities.
Courtney started riding with Maryborough District Western Performance Club when she was five years old.
Mum Tracey also competes in competitions and the family have been club members for 10 years.
Parents Rodney and Tracey along with twin brother Luke will travel together to the games.
"We are very proud of Courtney and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity so we made it a family holiday as well.”
For Courtney to compete she will need to raise $6000.
"We have had some great support from local businesses and the community,” Rodney said.
Country musician Lee Kernaghan hopped on board donating a personally signed Epiphone acoustic guitar which they will raffle.
Tickets are already on sale. You can purchase them by phoning Tracey on 0400 715 448, Courtney's Facebook page - Courtney Smallwood PHAA 2018 Youth World Team Fundraiser or at Lee Kernaghan's concert on Saturday at the Brolga.
For anyone interested in assisting Courtney with sponsorship or donations phone Tracey.