Country women unite in Maryborough

Hoping to master Dorset Feather Stitchery were (from left) Lyndsay Ingram of the Atherton Tablelands, Ipswich member Lee Martin, Bundaberg's Anne paulger and Mackay's Rhonda Rose at the QCWA Creative and Practical Arts Exhibition workshops and demonstrations held at the Maryborough branch in Wharf St. Boni Holmes

COUNTRY women united in Maryborough for the 75th QCWA State Conference and Expo.

Country Women's Association members from the 200-plus divisions in the state converged on the Fraser Coast to learn new crafts, share skills and enjoy their annual catch up.

Burnett Division press secretary Wendy Driver estimated more than 250 members attended the week-long event which included handcraft displays, competitions and workshops.

She said each year they hold a state competition.

"57 handcrafts from Italian and Elizabethan Cross Stitches to Sugar craft created by our members will be exhibited," Ms Driver said.

The workshops and displays were an extension to the CWA state conference to promote and pass resolutions for the state.

"It is also for the fellowship.

"There are people from Cairns to Ipswich and far our west with members ranging from nine years to 90."

During the conference members learn new handcrafts to take back and share with their club.

She said they still maintained the older crafts.

"A lot of people are interested in learning new hand crafts.

"It is also great for mental health and most of the time it is very relaxing.

"There are a lot of people with lot and lots of knowledge to share."

The QCWA Creative and Practical Arts Exhibition will be held at the Brolga Theatre from October 19-23. Today until 4.30pm and Sunday to Wednesday from 9am-4.30pm.

Workshops and demonstrations will be held throughout the event with the main conference being held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Classes include country kitchens, floral art, handcraft, knitting and crochet, patchwork, dressmaking and photography.

There will be a speed knitting competition on Tuesday.

You do not have to be a CWA member to attend the workshops and demonstrations. It costs $5.

Ms Driver said they were heading into exciting times with their centenary to be held in Toowoomba, where it all started, in 2021 and 22.

For more information phone Wendy Driver on 0427 515 425.