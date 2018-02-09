Couple caught in public sex act at shopping centre entrance

Security officers break up a couple performing sexual act at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

SECURITY officers were forced to confront a man and a woman in the process of an indecent act outside the main entrance to a Hervey Bay shopping centre on Thursday evening.

The pair were involved in a sexual act in broad daylight, just metres from the major entrance while shoppers walked past.

The man was sitting on a table while the woman was buried in his lap.

Onlookers walking past the incident were visibly shocked.

The officers put their public escapade to an end about 6.20pm.

A Stockland Hervey Bay spokeswoman told the Chronicle the couple left the shopping centre after security officers told them to leave.

A witness told the Fraser Coast Chronicle the pair performed the act in front of children.

"The security officers sprinted to break them up," the witness said.

"It was a very odd sight."

The incident was not reported to police.