Couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

AS QUEEN Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated 70 years of marriage, so did Hervey Bay couple Ron, 95, and Marjorie Smith, 90.

Mr and Mrs Smith met in their home town of Birmingham, England, and married shortly after in 1947, on wet winter's day.

"How the weather was this morning was our wedding day, cold and raining," Mrs Smith said.

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Marjorie and Ron Smith celebrated 70 years of marriage. Jodie Callcott

"My mother put on the reception and we had as many as the house could hold I suppose.

"It was a quiet wedding."

<<FOLLOW MORE COMMUNITY NEWS STORIES HERE>>

Mrs Smith said they didn't have any money due to the aftermath of World War Two and felt very lucky to have a wedding.

"I was able to borrow the two bridesmaid dresses and I was able to borrow the bridal dress from a lady I worked with, so I was very lucky," Mrs Smith said.

"We bought an engagement ring for £25 and I think the wedding ring was £10."

To celebrate the milestone, Mr and Mrs Smith shared a meal with friends at the Fraser Shores Two community centre.