Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Marjorie and Ron Smith celebrated 70-years of marriage.
PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Marjorie and Ron Smith celebrated 70-years of marriage. Contributed
Jodie Callcott
by

AS QUEEN Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated 70 years of marriage, so did Hervey Bay couple Ron, 95, and Marjorie Smith, 90.

Mr and Mrs Smith met in their home town of Birmingham, England, and married shortly after in 1947, on wet winter's day.

"How the weather was this morning was our wedding day, cold and raining," Mrs Smith said.

 

 

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Marjorie and Ron Smith celebrated 70 years of marriage.
PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Marjorie and Ron Smith celebrated 70 years of marriage. Jodie Callcott

"My mother put on the reception and we had as many as the house could hold I suppose.

"It was a quiet wedding."

<<FOLLOW MORE COMMUNITY NEWS STORIES HERE>>

Mrs Smith said they didn't have any money due to the aftermath of World War Two and felt very lucky to have a wedding.

"I was able to borrow the two bridesmaid dresses and I was able to borrow the bridal dress from a lady I worked with, so I was very lucky," Mrs Smith said.

"We bought an engagement ring for £25 and I think the wedding ring was £10."

To celebrate the milestone, Mr and Mrs Smith shared a meal with friends at the Fraser Shores Two community centre.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity hervey bay hervey bay independent wedding anniversary

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Three people in crash at Craignish intersection

Three people in crash at Craignish intersection

Emergency crews attended the intersection about 10am.

Man taken to hospital after a car-bike crash

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

The man suffered minor injuries.

Bay business's windows smashed for second time in months

Headlines Hair and Beauty fell victim to an 18 year old male, that kicked in a glass panel of the salon, in the early hours of Saturday.

It is the second time the business was targeted in eight months.

Car stolen from Brisbane in November spotted at Fraser Coast

Stolen: Red, 2004 Holden Commodore utility. No.Plates: 152WTK

Local Partners