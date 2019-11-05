Menu
Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson have been found dead at Goldsborough after going hiking. Picture: Facebook
News

Couple found dead in bushland

by Grace Mason
5th Nov 2019 11:58 AM
THE bodies of two people, believed to be a Townsville couple, have been located in the Goldsborough area, southwest of Cairns.

The man and woman's bodies were located late yesterday in the remote area.

They are believed to be Townsville couple Simon Walker, 24, and Sherei Anderson, 32, reported missing after they failed to turn up to work on Monday.

According to a Facebook post about the missing couple, they had plans to camp in the Goldsborough Valley area and return home on Sunday.

Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson went missing during a camping trip in Goldsborough. Picture: Facebook
The post said they had not been heard from since last Wednesday when they left to go camping.

Police are expected to address media about the deaths later today.

A police spokesman said the couple were reported missing in the Cairns area yesterday after failing to attend their respective work places.

"A search conducted in the Goldsborough area late yesterday resulted in the location of two deceased persons, believed to be the missing pair," he said.

Police are yet to say how the pair died.

goldsborough valley sherei anderson simon walker townsville couple

