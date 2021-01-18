Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.
The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.
News

Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

Carlie Walker
18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A couple are looking for the owner of a staffy that attacked their dog while walking along the beach at Point Vernon.

A post was shared on social media regarding the attack, which left their 17 month old schnauzer seriously injured.

The couple, who asked not to be named, said they felt lucky their dog had survived, but they had been left footing a large vet bill after she required treatment for the bites.

"My wife was in shock and stressed with the ferociousness of the attack, which put her on the ground," the man wrote in the post.

He said their dog was lucky to be wearing a vest as the staffy couldn't get a proper hold on their schnauzer.

"Otherwise we would be burying her today," he said.

The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.
The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The couple appealed to the public to provide information if they knew who the man who owned the dogs was.

He was walking with a male and female staffy, one with a pink collar.

The man said the couple were hoping to find out who the man was to claim the vet bills, as he offered no help during the attack and walked away.

"The owner was at least 100 away from his animals, who were not on a lead.

"A full complaint has been made to the council," the man said.

Anyone with information can email carlie.walker@news.com.au.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        Premium Content Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        News Minister Dale Last has raised a range of issues regarding Maryborough Correctional Centre

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Premium Content Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Lifestyle On the night she was born, her parents were told there was ‘no hope at all’

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News QLD’s high unemployment ‘Achilles heel’ to economic recovery

        • 18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM