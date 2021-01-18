Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack.

A couple are looking for the owner of a staffy that attacked their dog while walking along the beach at Point Vernon.

A post was shared on social media regarding the attack, which left their 17 month old schnauzer seriously injured.

The couple, who asked not to be named, said they felt lucky their dog had survived, but they had been left footing a large vet bill after she required treatment for the bites.

"My wife was in shock and stressed with the ferociousness of the attack, which put her on the ground," the man wrote in the post.

He said their dog was lucky to be wearing a vest as the staffy couldn't get a proper hold on their schnauzer.

"Otherwise we would be burying her today," he said.

The couple appealed to the public to provide information if they knew who the man who owned the dogs was.

He was walking with a male and female staffy, one with a pink collar.

The man said the couple were hoping to find out who the man was to claim the vet bills, as he offered no help during the attack and walked away.

"The owner was at least 100 away from his animals, who were not on a lead.

"A full complaint has been made to the council," the man said.

Anyone with information can email carlie.walker@news.com.au.