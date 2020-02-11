Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two motorists were trapped in floodwater at Yalangur last night.
Two motorists were trapped in floodwater at Yalangur last night.
News

Couple plucked from floodwater near Kingsthorpe

Michael Nolan
11th Feb 2020 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are urging caution after a couple was plucked from flood water at Yalangur last night.

At 8.40pm two vehicles attempted to ford the floodway on Kingsthorpe-Haden Rd.

They were unsuccessful.

Senior Constable Scott Bronkhurst said floodwater washed the first vehicle about 100m down stream.

"The person was able to extricate themselves," he said.

Two people in the second vehicle were trapped for about an hour, until the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue crew arrived.

One person walked to dry land while a second, a man in his 70s, required QFES officers to assist him with a personal flotation device.

Const Bronkhurst called on motorists to heed the warnings and avoid crossing flooded roads.

"Unfortunately people continue to risk it," he said.

"The water has receded a little bit but it will rise with any rain we have today and the roads are starting to deteriorate.

"We urge motorists to drive with caution and drive to the conditions - if it is flooded forget it.

"Please limit the use of non-essential travel during storms."

floodwaters rescue
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        premium_icon Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        News THE offenders were spotted speeding through town after committing crimes in...

        • 11th Feb 2020 12:12 PM
        Glove up to fight region’s litter bugs

        premium_icon Glove up to fight region’s litter bugs

        News Take a stand and help make the Fraser Coast litter-free on Sunday, March 1.

        • 11th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Council investigates complaints over land clearing

        premium_icon Council investigates complaints over land clearing

        News Alleged illegal clearing is being investigated by the council

        • 11th Feb 2020 12:00 PM