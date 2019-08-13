The key to a long-lasting marriage and friendship is to always be good to each other.

Well, at least that's what Mick, 94, and Phyl Bochow, 89, said, and they've reached a platinum milestone.

"And my mum used to say 'never go to bed without a cuddle', and we've done that," Mrs Bochow said.

Mick and Phyl got married when they were 24 and 19. Phyl said what first drew them together was the fact she was the only single girl in their town.

But what kept them together was his kind nature.

"I just happened to ask her to marry me and she said yes, so what could I do?" Mick said with a laugh.

Parents of five grown children, their lives haven't been the smoothest.

But they reckon the secret to learning to love was growing up on a farm, away from the city.

They said their biggest achievement was bringing their kids up to know the meaning of friendship.

FAMILY FOREVER: Mick and Phyl Bochow celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their children Shirley Betteley, Kevin Bochow, Ron Bochow, Jan Smith and Neil Bochow. Photo: Warren Lynam

"The farm life is definitely better than the city life. I reckon that's what helped along the way," Mick said.

And his kids couldn't agree more.

"We had the most magnificent childhood you could ever imagine," son Neil said.

"They taught us respect, honesty, a good work ethic. I wouldn't have had it any other way," their other son Kevin said.

Not only have the couple achieved success in their careers and family, they also have a park named after them: Bochow Park in Natural Bridge just southwest of the Gold Coast.

Mick and Phyl's eldest daughter Jan Smith said their kids came from as far as Darwin to celebrate their special day with a lunch at the Caloundra Powerboat Club on August 6.

The date that will forever be a day the family will cherish thanks to "always having a cuddle before bed".