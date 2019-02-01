Couple's Bay dream over: Business closes and owners pack up

ANDREW and Jane Ockrim officially closed the doors to Vast Furniture and Homewares for good yesterday.

The Hervey Bay franchisees are preparing to leave the Fraser Coast after five-and-a-half years at the helm of the boutique furniture store.

The "closing down" sale sign has been out the front of the Boat Harbour Dr business for a month after the store announced the sad news late December.

The Ockrims moved to the region to be closer to family, leaving corporate office jobs in IT and finance to buy their own business.

"There were employment options for us in Hervey Bay so at the time it was either buy Beaumont Tiles or Vast Furniture and we thought furniture sounded more fun for us," Mr Ockrim said.

Vast Interior Hervey Bay closing down - owners Andrew and Jane Ockrim. Alistair Brightman

"We were here for the long haul, we signed a 20-year franchising agreement, bought a house and built factory storage.

"Hervey Bay's Vast Furniture had always been a satellite store for Bundaberg and unfortunately due to the demographic and not many locals walking through the door we couldn't sustain the business.

"We tried everything, even asking head office for new ideas and changing our stock to suit the clientele."

The business moved to their current location from the opposite side of Boat Harbour Dr after their lease ran out late last year.

"I think the biggest emotion we feel is disappointment," Mr Ockrim said.

"I put in 75-hour and Jane put in 60-hour weeks."

"We gave the customers everything we would expect from customer service and tried to develop relationships which were more than just transactional.

"I calculated we've spent $700,000 locally in this area on transport, logistics and staff and donated to about 40 charities.

"We tried very hard to be part of the community and give the work to local people.

"We wanted to lead the buy local mentality by example.

"We put our 100 per cent in, sometimes things just don't work out and such is life."

During the busiest period in 2015, Vast employed six staff while in more recent years three staff have left due to the store closing.

"A few of our customers came from town but the vast majority were from tourists on holidays.

"We had locals span from Howard to Tinana and Maryborough however at a certain point we just can't put more money into it," Ms Ockrim said.

"Our amazing, loyal customers who have supported our little family business over the last five-plus years, we thank you.

"We really appreciate all of the love, reviews, encouragement and support you have shown our store and staff.

"We will be forever grateful for all of your kind words, it means a lot.

"My amazing loyal staff you have given our struggle purpose and your efforts are the reason we have made it this far.

"I cannot thank you enough for the loyalty.

"The shop has been our heart, soul and life's work 365 days a year."

The couple will move to Brisbane in February as "there are no jobs here for us" and left-over stock will be sold to other franchises or donated to charity.