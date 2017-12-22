Couple's dream to own home comes true

AFTER five years of saving money and sacrificing activities they love, Simon and Amey Brace will finally own their first house.

The married couple are one of the first people to be approved for the $10,000 Fraser Coast Building Grant.

"We're absolutely over the moon," Mr Brace said.

"We'd obviously signed the building contract so now we have access to the money, it's going to help us make the home we've always dreamed of."

Since launching in November, more than 70 of the region's aspiring home owners have applied for the grant.

Currently living in Moranbah, the Mr and Mrs Brace decided to move to the Fraser Coast with their two children after falling in love with the area while visiting family.

"We've always wanted to live in the area," Mr Brace said.

"Amey's mum moved up here about eight or nine years ago and she had a takeaway shop in Hervey Bay and we fell in love."

When it came to saving, the couple were lucky to be paying little rent due to living in subsidised accommodation.

As well as putting holidays on hold, the pair committed to putting aside a certain amount of money each pay day and made sure not to touch their savings.

The family of four hope to move into their new Oakhurst home by April 2018.

The four bedroom Maryborough Builders Suncrest Home sits on a 1500 sqm block with open plan living and plenty of space for their three and five-year-old kids to play.

"That's part of the reason we wanted to move this year because our eldest is starting prep next year," Mr Brace said.

"We want (the children) to go to the same school through their schooling life."

Funds for the grant come from the Australian Government's Building Better Regional Cities Funding Program.

A total of 115 grants are currently on offer for the Fraser Coast Building Grant Program.