Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Prince Harry and Meghan off to Fiji
News

Couple's royally right timing during Aussie holiday

Blake Antrobus
by
24th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN they planned their trip to Australia earlier this year, Chris and Alison Loader thought attending a friend's wedding would be the only major highlight of their stay.

To their excitement, the patriotic Portsmouth couple realised their trip coincided with the Duke and Duchess' visit to Fraser Island.

ROYALLY RIGHT TIMING: Portsmouth couple Chris and Alison Loader managed to get a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Australian holiday. The pair were on their way to Airlie Beach from Chinchilla, but stopped in Hervey Bay for a day of whale-watching when the royals briefly passed by.
ROYALLY RIGHT TIMING: Portsmouth couple Chris and Alison Loader managed to get a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Australian holiday. The pair were on their way to Airlie Beach from Chinchilla, but stopped in Hervey Bay for a day of whale-watching when the royals briefly passed by. Blake Antrobus

Yesterday, the Loaders were preparing to go whale watching when they caught a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the marina.

"It was a classic case of being in the right place at the right time," Mrs Loader said

"We're very patriotic, the new Royal Family are fantastic and in touch with the people.

"This was our first time seeing them in the flesh.

"I just think they're a lovely couple, it's good to see them modernising the royalty."

fcroyalvisit fraser coast hervey bay portsmouth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    New council laws could ban problem customers from buildings

    premium_icon New council laws could ban problem customers from buildings

    News The Fraser Coast Regional Council could roll out new laws to stop serial community pests from contacting the council, including banning them from buildings

    UPDATE: Wire damage blamed for major power outage

    UPDATE: Wire damage blamed for major power outage

    News It is not known when power will be restored

    WATCH: Hervey Bay singer to train with Australian greats

    premium_icon WATCH: Hervey Bay singer to train with Australian greats

    News Hervey Bay singer accepted into same school as Hugh Jackman

    Top 10 real estate sales in the Fraser Coast this week

    premium_icon Top 10 real estate sales in the Fraser Coast this week

    News Thirty-one houses and one unit are listed for more than $1million.

    Local Partners