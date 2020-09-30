Course aimed at taking professionals to next level

BUSINESS professionals on the Fraser Coast can take the fast track to the top thanks to a new course being offered by the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The new, fast-paced USC course is aimed at developing high-performance leadership skills and knowledge.

As part of the university's postgraduate Business studies, USC is bringing the High Performance Theory and Experience Course to the Fraser Coast, after successful workshops were held at the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay.

The series of three modules will be delivered by USC Lecturer in Human Resource Management Dr John Whiteoak, who is a recognised expert in employee engagement, team dynamics and leadership.

Dr Whiteoak has developed and delivered practical training for government, construction, mining, retail, insurance, education and transport industries, and worked with hundreds of Master of Business of Administration and Executive MBA students in Australia and overseas.

He said the course was designed to help team leaders or aspiring leaders learn the key elements of effective leadership and gain foundational skills to help build a more productive and engaged workplace culture.

"The focus is on equipping participants to harness the best from their teams, with the course combining theory and experience to deliver highly practical content in three bite-sized modules," he said.

"Participants will be coached through a range of strategies to guide their teams to successfully reach workplace goals, understand team dynamics and develop skills that will improve engagement at all levels."

The workshops will be held on the Fraser Coast from 9am-3pm on October 23 and 24, and on October 30.

Upon completion of all three modules, participants will receive a USC Certificate of Completion and gain provisional credit for one subject in a USC postgraduate Business degree.