Course for those contemplating COVID career change

A FREE course for people looking to explore a new career is being offered at the Fraser Coast campus of the University of the Sunshine Coast.

For the first time, USC is offering its popular University Skills for You course online, starting later this month.

The University will also run a separate series of two-day workshops at each of its campuses from early November.

Course co-ordinator Liz Davison said the course would cater for those 18 years and older who did not finish high school or may have not formally studied for many years.

"The unstable job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic has many people exploring opportunities to upskill or change careers, and there has been a surge in interest across all age groups in university programs," Ms Davison said.

"University Skills for You helps to take away the unknown for those considering taking up tertiary study but unsure about what is involved," she said.

"The course is facilitated by experienced USC advisers who will focus on helping people recognise the transferable skills they have gained from work and life experience.

"Participants are then taught how to develop this knowledge and experience into academic reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking skills.

"There are no tests, assignments or exams," Ms Davison said. "Instead the emphasis is on helping people build their confidence and develop new academic skills in a supportive group learning environment."

At the end of the course, participants will explore potential study pathways and can arrange to have individual sessions with USC advisers to help develop study and career plans.

The online course will be run over four consecutive Tuesdays, starting 29 September, from 6.30-8pm.

The separate two-day workshops will be held at Fraser Coast campus on November 3 and 4, Gympie on November 10 and 11, Sunshine Coast on November 17 and 18, Caboolture on November 24 and 25 and Moreton Bay on December 1 and 2.

Workbooks are provided for free and there are no tuition fees. Places are limited and registration is essential. To register, go to www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.