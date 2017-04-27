25°
News

COURT: 10 inch knife used to rob Torquay corner store

Eliza Wheeler
| 27th Apr 2017 6:01 PM
GUILTY: Nadine Stevie Wilkinson pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Torquay corner store.
GUILTY: Nadine Stevie Wilkinson pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Torquay corner store. Facebook

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TORQUAY convenience store owner was left traumatised after an 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman robbed the shop, brandishing a 10 inch knife.

Nadine Stevie Wilkinson, now 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday to one count of armed robbery in relation to the theft from the Cypress Street Store.

The court heard that in June 2014, Wilkinson had reportedly received a threat from her drug dealer in relation to an amount of money she owed them at the time, not long before she committed the armed robbery.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Connolly said Wilkinson entered the store wearing a grey hooded jumper, with the hood covering her head and a black cloth over her face.

The victim, 55 at the time, came out of the back room of the store when she heard Wilkinson come in.

"The defendant was holding a knife, 10 inches long with a brown handle and a silver serrated blade, at hip height," Mr Connolly said.

"[Wilkinson] said 'give me your money' and thrust the tip of the knife at the complainant, stopping six inches from her [the victim's] stomach."

The victim hit the panic button and opened the till, and Wilkinson grabbed about $400 in cash before leaving the store.

Mr Connolly described the offence as "very serious".

"It involved some pre-planning," he said.

"The complainant is a vulnerable target... there is no doubt this was a frightening ordeal. The weapon was brandished and thrust towards the complainant a number of times."

Reading from the tendered victim impact statement, Judge David Searles said the shop owner described the incident as "soul destroying".

"As a result of the incident, she was afraid of any person who came into the shop wearing a hooded jumper," Judge Searles said.

"[The robbery] affected her, her family and her friends."

Wilkinson's defence barrister Rick Taylor said his client had been using marijuana since she was 11 years old, and her substance abuse had exacerbated her mental health issues.

Reading from a doctor's assessment of Wilkinson, Mr Taylor said his client's "judgment during the period of offending is likely to be compromised".

"[Wilkinson] has made changes in lifestyle and rehabilitation."

Mr Taylor said his client was remorseful for her actions, and it would be more valuable to the community for her to continue rehabilitating out of custody.

Judge Searles sentenced Wilkinson to serve a three year term of imprisonment, and took into consideration her 32 days spend in pre-sentence custody.

Wilkinson was released on parole yesterday.

"I wish you well in the future," the judge said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt fccrime hervey bay

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

Developer moves on major new "town centre” shopping and business project for Curra

COURT: 10 inch knife used to rob Torquay corner store

GUILTY: Nadine Stevie Wilkinson pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a Torquay corner store.

The victim said the ordeal was "soul destroying".

Pensioner fears for life after gunshots kill her 'pets'

Elaine Hurst from Torbanlea with one of her cows - a 14 month old female called Saviour - that has been shot.

"I've lost my heart at the moment..."

Inmate rushed to hospital after incident at M'Boro prison

Maryborough Correctional Centre is housing more inmates than it ever has before, with the number currently fluctuating around 630. It was designed to have 500.

He received facial injuries.

Local Partners

Heritage City's oldest hockey club turning 80 this year

The club is calling on for past players to join in for a weekend of celebrations.

22YO Josie spends free time on water, rescuing others

Josie Faulkner, 22, spends her spare time volunteering as a skipper at Hervey Bay Marine Rescue.

She is the only female skipper at Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue

Peace Cake to be revealed this weekend

Maryborough Peace Cake replica.

The artwork has taken months to create.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

THIS HAS IT ALL: GREAT LOCATION and GREAT VIEWS INSPECT TODAY!

2 Baunfiend Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 3 $580,000

4 Bedrooms, main with en suite and panoramic sea views Two street frontage with self-contained office and carport Located minutes from everything, schools, shops...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!