Each day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Crime

IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

25th Jun 2019 8:13 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Beaton, Ashley Bruce Thomas
  • Beutel, Janine Katherine 
  • Brackley, Paul David 
  • Calam, Stephen Peter 
  • Chittick, Carmel Therese
  • Denic, Gregory Mark
  • Gale, Helena Margarita
  • Garner, Simon Robert 
  • Gillen, Matthew Kevin 
  • Graham, Chantelle Maree
  • Harrip, Kerrod Charles
  • Heidenreich, Jessica Ann
  • Hill, Daniel James,
  • Howarth, Benjamin Dean
  • Hutchinson, Thomas Bradley,
  • Lawrence, Colin Albert,
  • Lowrey, Allan Robert
  • Lowrey, Kyle John
  • Marstella, Sidney James
  • Mcmillan, Kenneth Bryan
  • Mulder, Geoffrey Robert
  • Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade
  • Packer, Troy Matthew
  • Popp, Joshua Scott
  • Punch, Trevor Lewin
  • Radunz, Stephen John 
  • Ranking, Bailey James
  • Rizzalli, Steven Peter
  • Simmons, Benjamin-Dean Ashley Lewin
  • Simpson, Nigel Simon
  • Smith, Luke Scott Donald,
  • Specht, Lachlan John,
  • Stone, Andrew John, 
  • Thomson, Jade Ashley
  • Von Trapp, Victor William
  • Wade, Jason James Charles 
  • Walters, Damon John
  • Weeks, Sharon Dianne

court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

