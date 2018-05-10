COURT: Accused thief, 32, to remain in custody

AFTER allegedly evading police for more than a month, Michael Jason McKeon-O'Donnell yesterday faced Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with more than a dozen offences.



The 32-year-old man is accused of stealing property worth tens of thousands of dollars from homes across the Fraser Coast, including at the RV homebase in Tinana.



Mr McKeon-O'Donnell was charged with 10 counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offences, four of attempting to enter a dwelling with intent and one of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.



His alleged accomplice and partner Zoe Maree Hatch, 26, appeared in court last month after she was charged with property offences relating to the alleged crime spree.



Ms Hatch had her bail revoked last week after she failed to report to Maryborough Police Station, which was part of her bail conditions.



Mr McKeon-O'Donnell, who was located by police in Torbanlea on Wednesday, will also spend time in custody ahead of his next court appearance on July 2, with no application for bail made on his behalf.



Defence lawyer Travis George told the court a return to prison warrant had been issued for Mr McKeon-O'Donnell by probation and parole.



But he said some of the charges would be disputed.



"Some of the charges simply have no evidence to support them," Mr George said.



The matter was adjourned until July.

