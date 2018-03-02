COURT: Bail for teen charged with mugging woman aged 63

A TEENAGER arrested over the violent mugging of a 63-year-old woman has been released on bail.

Dakoda Glen Sorensen appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with robbery with violence.

This is after a woman was allegedly kicked in the chest and her keys and wallet stolen outside the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens hall on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old's lawyer Michael Riedel said his client claimed he was a bystander to the attack, not the aggressor.

A teenage boy, who can not be identified because of his age, is also charged.

Mr Riedel said Mr Sorensen was unaware the alleged crime was going to take place.

"He was walking through a car park with the co-accused... he instructs he was going about his business, and was not intending to rob anyone," Mr Riedel said.

"He denies approaching the (woman)."

Mr Riedel said when the younger boy allegedly attacked the woman, his client was "shocked" and "scared."

"(Mr Sorensen) just stood there," he said.

"He was simply present.

"(He) will be defending the charge."

CAMERA SHY: Dakoda Glen Sorensen, 19, of Pialba, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

Mr Riedel said Mr Sorensen ran away following the attack because he "panicked."

The court heard Mr Sorensen's criminal history did not include violence.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge granted Mr Sorensen bail on the condition he not go near the hall.

Mr Sorensen, who has other outstanding matters, will be mentioned in court next on April 19.