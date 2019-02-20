Menu
Gucci, a ragdoll cat, had numerous untreated injuries after being repeatedly bashed by his owner Brayden James Blair including a two-week old broken tooth.
Crime

Animal cruelty: owner bashes cat until eye pops out

by Janessa Ekert
20th Feb 2019 10:03 AM
SICKENING photos reveal injuries to a pet cat named Gucci after a vicious attack by its owner.

Brayden James Blair regularly beat the male ragdoll - most recently with such force that one of Gucci's eyes popped out of its socket because the animal soiled in his room.

He didn't seek treatment.

Cairns Magistrate Janelle Brassington blasted the 20-year-old's cruel behaviour towards his pet.

"Gucci is a living creature that suffered," Magistrate Brassington said.

"He suffered fresh bruising in both eyes, a left pupil rendered misshapen and non-responsive, fresh bruising to gingival tissues and lip, he experienced pain around the head area, a fractured right canine tooth… he had fresh faeces at the perianal area and hair loss at base of tail."

 

Brayden James Blair bashed his pet cat named Gucci with such force one of its eyes popped out of its socket.
The court heard the broken tooth was more than two weeks old.

Magistrate Brassington asked why he would do such a horrible thing.

Blair sobbed as he was given a three-month suspended jail term after pleading guilty in the Innisfail Magistrates Court to animal cruelty. He was also banned from owning any animal for five years and ordered to pay $1743.41 in costs.

Although Blair now lives in the Far North, the vile attack occurred over two weeks in September 2017 at Beaudesert

An RSPCA inspector had attended Blair's home after a complaint was made that he regularly beat Gucci and another cat named Lewis, and on September 23 the bashing was so bad Gucci's eye popped out.

A witness told the inspector that he had seen Blair smack Gucci before and on this day "gave it (Gucci) a good disciplining".

Blair, then 19, said he had woke up angry the day after his birthday and lost his temper when he saw that Gucci had toileted in his bedroom.

After the assault he started walking to a veterinary clinic with the injured cat but on the way the eye went back in so he returned home.

He told the court he was remorseful and that the incident would haunt him forever. He had been on a probation order at the time.

Both cats were surrendered to the RSPCA. Gucci was treated and rehomed.

