Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Crime

Court bans serial public masturbator from three suburbs

by Nicole Pierre
6th Mar 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED serial public masturbator has been banned from returning to the Brisbane streets where he allegedly committed the lewd acts, the court has heard.

Ben Moran, 43, from Eatons Hill, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Police allege the man was caught masturbating on suburban streets including Truro Street in Windsor over the last four years.

Earlier this year, he received 10 fresh charges for allegedly committing indecent acts in Annerley and Fairfield, in Brisbane's south.

Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.

His matter has been adjourned to April 3.

ban ben moran court crime editors picks public masturbator suburbs

Top Stories

    CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Euthanised dingo involved in three attacks

    News The most recent incident involved a group of French tourists, including a nine-year-old boy and his mum.

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:15 PM
    This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    Guides A Torquay home spent 31 days on the market.

    • 6th Mar 2019 1:11 PM
    Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    premium_icon Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    Whats On March will be loaded with laughs in Z-PAC Theatre's auditorium.

    'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    premium_icon 'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    News This is not the first time Fr Kelly has chosen to speak out.