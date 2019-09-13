COURT: Bay kidnap accused sentenced on separate charges

A 21-YEAR-OLD man accused of a violent abduction has pleaded guilty to separate charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Charles Alfred Pawney, 21, was arrested in July and charged with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom, torture, deprivation of liberty, unlawful possession controlled drugs, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company, break and enter and wilful damage.

Yesterday the matter was set down for committal mention on October 31, to be handed up to district court.

Pawney, currently in custody at Maryborough Correctional Centre, said he did not wish to enter a plea to the charges at this stage.

During his appearance via video link, Pawney pleaded guilty to a series of offences, committed before the fresh allegations.

Among those were driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of failing to provide particulars at a crash and one count of possessing utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Pawney had been involved in a crash on Boundary Rd.

When police arrived, they found the defendant standing beside the vehicle.

He told them he was trying to replace a tyre.

Pawney said he was travelling to his girlfriend's house from Gympie.

While he returned a negative blood alcohol reading, police noticed he was unable to speak properly and a blood test for drugs was performed.

Snr Const Edwards said he was found to have multiple drugs in his system.

He had also failed to provide his particulars to two others involved in the crash.

The court heard Pawney had "little recollection" of the traffic incident.

In relation to the utensils charge, Snr Const Edwards said police had attended a disturbance and when they arrived at the home, they found Pawney and a plastic water pipe.

He admitted it had been used to smoke drugs.

Pawney was fined $1500 and he was suspended from driving for nine months.