COURT: Bay underwear thief steals lingerie from strangers

Dwayne Ferguson of Kawungan leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

DWAYNE Ferguson stole bras and underwear from the backyards of strangers just because his mates dared him to. The prank, which was caught on CCTV, landed the Kawungan man in court.

Looking embarrassed, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft and trespass.

The court heard a camera captured Ferguson walking into a victim's backyard on Main St on March 4 at 3.55am.

When he walked into shot again 11 minutes later, he had an armful of clothing which he hand-picked from a clothesline.

The father-of-one took the opportunity to point his middle finger at the camera, which activated its sensors.

Ferguson then went on to throw the stolen items, majority of which were underwear, into a bin.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court the victim informed a neighbour about the stolen clothing, and the neighbour said she too had items taken from a clothesline.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Ferguson was "extremely embarrassed" and "regretful" over the event.

"He was drinking with friends, and they dared him to the activity," Mr Ould said.

Ferguson was fined $1000.

A conviction was recorded.