COURT: Boy, 12, accused of arson to appear next month

A house in Albert St was gutted by fire on March 16.

A house in Albert St was gutted by fire on March 16. Cody Fox

A CHILD accused of lighting a fire that destroyed a home in Albert St has appeared before Maryborough Children's Court this week.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with arson, entering with intent, contravening a police order and obstructing police after the fire, which happened on March 16.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the contravening charge came about because the boy allegedly refused to let police access his phone.

The matter was adjourned on Tuesday and the boy is next scheduled to appear in court on April 30.