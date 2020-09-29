COURT BRIEFS: Drug offences, drink-driving and threats

Threats to harm partner, children, lands man in court

THREATENING to harm his partner and her children landed a Maryborough man before court on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man turned up at his partner's unit.

A witness overheard him making threats to harm her and her children.

The witness then saw the man exit the apartment and leave on a pushbike.

The court heard the man had been in a five year relationship.

The victim had bipolar disorder and depression and when she didn't take her medication, the relationship became "volatile" the court was told.

The court heard not walking away was the man's mistake.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

Man narrowly avoids jail for drug offences

A MAN who was caught with scales and a syringe has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Andrew William Upton, 26, was intercepted by police, who then conducted a search of his vehicle.

When asked if he had anything to declare, Upton revealed he had a used needle in his pockets an a set of scales used to weigh drugs, the court heard.

Upton pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care to dispose of a syringe and possessing utensils when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Upton had already been given the opportunity to avoid jail during previous court appearances, as he was already on a suspended sentence.

Upton had one child and another on the way, the court was told.

He suffered from depression and anxiety and was making arrangements to attend rehab.

Upton had already connected with Bridges in Maryborough for support in battling his addictions, the court was told.

Upton was sentenced to 14 days in prison for the two offences and the 12 month suspended sentence was invoked.

But Upton was given immediate parole so he could begin treatment at the rehab centre.

Man had battled alcohol problem 'since he was 12'

A HIGH-range drink-driver had been battling an alcohol problem since he was 12, a Maryborough court has heard.

Mark William Johnston pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

When he was stopped by police, Johnston returned a positive breath test of .253 per cent.

The court heard he accepted it was a high reading and he had battled a problem with alcohol since he was 12.

Johnston had sought help from ATODS, the court was told, and had also received help for his depression.

Johnston was fined $1200 and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.