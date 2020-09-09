COURT BRIEFS: Incest case among M’boro appearances

TURNING up uninvited twice at the home of her former partner landed a Maryborough woman before court.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of obstructing police during her appearance on Monday.

The court heard she had turned up twice at the man's home, becoming verbally abusive on both occasions.

When police attended one of the incidents, she failed to co-operate as they attempted to place her under arrest, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the conflict arose because the woman was frustrated by lack of visitation for her children.

She had since undergone mental health treatment.

She was fined $900 and convictions were recorded.

Man faces court on incest, indecent dealing charges

A MAN facing an incest charge, along with charges of indecent treatment, has had his case heard in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The incest charge, along with five charges of indecent treatment of girls under 16, was briefly mentioned.

The charges were adjourned until September 29 for committal mention.

Man caught with sword and cannabis

THE smell of burning cannabis greeted police officers when they raided the home of a Poona man.

Gary Frederick Pamenter, 51, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when he faced Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including possessing pipes, producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard police found cannabis that was ready to be consumed, while in another room of the home 41 cannabis plants between 5cm and 10cm high were discovered.

Police also found 66 cannabis seeds during the search, along with a sword, which Pamenter said had been handed down to him by his father.

Defence lawyer Travis George said the drugs were for personal use and the plants that had been found could be described as seedlings.

He said Pamenter was gainfully employed.

The sword had been given to him and Pamenter did not know it was an illegal weapon, Mr George said.

Pamenter was given a head sentence of four months in prison, wholly suspended for 15 months.

Convictions were recorded.