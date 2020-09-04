COURT: Campsite search uncovers meth, marijuana

A SEARCH at a Tinana campsite uncovered drugs and broken glass pipes, Maryborough Magistrates Court heard.

Amanda Jayne Embrey, 40 pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week to possessing utensils that had been used and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court two people were camping in their vehicle when police arrived at the site.

A search of the vehicle and a backpack uncovered the broken pipes and a quantity of meth.

The woman was found also had marijuana and meth on her.

The court heard Embrey was separated from her partner and had one child.

She had battled mental health struggles and was compliant with police on the day.

She was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.