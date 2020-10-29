Court case delayed until 2021 as border ban keeps man in Vic

A MAN facing a number of charges has had his case adjourned until next year as he remains in lockdown in Victoria.

Stephen Robert Cupitt, facing several charges, including public nuisance, common assault, driving without due care and attention, driving under the influence and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash, was unable to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

With borders remaining close between Victoria and Queensland, and with the southern state still in lockdown, it was not possible for him to return to face the charges, the court heard.

He intended to contest some of the charges, the court was told.

The matter was adjourned until February 10, 2021.