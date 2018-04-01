Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

COURT: Cheese thief given jail sentence

Annie Perets
by
1st Apr 2018 9:34 AM

A SCARNESS man has fronted court for stealing cheese.

Daniel Mark Simpkin, 37, put $11 worth of cheese down his pants before walking out from a supermarket.

He pleaded guilty to theft, as well as drug charges, in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The aspiring landscaper was also caught growing a marijuana plant in his room, which was discovered by police officers on December 13 last year after they were to his home in relation to a disturbance.

They found a used drug utensil in a sink before Simpkin chose to inform them of the 12cm tall plant.

The court heard Simpkin has been convicted of a number of drug offences since 2006, and has received previous jail sentences.

However, he has stayed out of trouble for about four years.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the good behaviour stint and Simpkin's cooperation with police were his "saving grace" for staying out of jail.

Simpkin was sentenced to three-months jail, which was wholly suspended, for the drug offences. He was fined $300 for the theft, and ordered to repay the $11 for the cheese.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Should have gone to specsavers: Car crashes near optometrist

Should have gone to specsavers: Car crashes near optometrist

Breaking A red hatchback drove into a Hervey Bay shopping centre Sunday morning, ironically crashing into a wall next to an optometrist.

  • 1st Apr 2018 11:02 AM
Mill fined $40k for sawn-off fingers

Mill fined $40k for sawn-off fingers

Offbeat A mill was fined $40k after a worker had four fingers sliced off.

ON SHOW: Rolf Seiber's Hervey Bay exhibition.

ON SHOW: Rolf Seiber's Hervey Bay exhibition.

Lifestyle Discover Seiber's artwork at the Cultural Centre until April 29.

Local Partners