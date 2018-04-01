COURT: Cheese thief given jail sentence

A SCARNESS man has fronted court for stealing cheese.



Daniel Mark Simpkin, 37, put $11 worth of cheese down his pants before walking out from a supermarket.



He pleaded guilty to theft, as well as drug charges, in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.



The aspiring landscaper was also caught growing a marijuana plant in his room, which was discovered by police officers on December 13 last year after they were to his home in relation to a disturbance.



They found a used drug utensil in a sink before Simpkin chose to inform them of the 12cm tall plant.



The court heard Simpkin has been convicted of a number of drug offences since 2006, and has received previous jail sentences.



However, he has stayed out of trouble for about four years.



Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the good behaviour stint and Simpkin's cooperation with police were his "saving grace" for staying out of jail.



Simpkin was sentenced to three-months jail, which was wholly suspended, for the drug offences. He was fined $300 for the theft, and ordered to repay the $11 for the cheese.

