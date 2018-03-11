Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

COURT: Cocky Cockerell gives magistrate attitude

Annie Perets
by
11th Mar 2018 2:47 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM

NATASHA Dee Cockerell did not get the memo that you should bring manners to court.

The Urangan woman continued to interrupt the police prosecutor and the magistrate during her appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly obtaining money.

The court heard the 36-year-old Urangan woman pawned a phone and laptop that were not hers earlier this year, earning herself $380.

At one point in her court appearance she loudly said "excuse me" to the police prosecutor and looked at them with a disapproving face.

Then she criticised Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for bringing up her criminal history, despite this being a standard part of court proceedings.

When asked whether she agreed with the facts of her charges she reluctantly said "yeah, I suppose."

Cockerell was fined $600 and ordered to repay the $380.

She muttered "whatever" under her breath as she left the courtroom.
 

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Man stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Breaking Paramedics and firefighters worked together at the weekend to rescue a man who got stuck on a fence after falling from a ladder.

  • 11th Mar 2018 5:11 PM
WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

News Temperatures will peak in the high 20s.

  • 11th Mar 2018 4:58 PM
Prendergast starts season with clean sheet, draw

Prendergast starts season with clean sheet, draw

Soccer Prendergast will line up against Sydney United 58 on Saturday.

  • 11th Mar 2018 4:38 PM
Get ready to drop in a line at Easter fishing comps

Get ready to drop in a line at Easter fishing comps

News Fishing families will be spoilt for choice this Easter.

  • 11th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

Local Partners