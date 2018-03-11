COURT: Cocky Cockerell gives magistrate attitude

NATASHA Dee Cockerell did not get the memo that you should bring manners to court.



The Urangan woman continued to interrupt the police prosecutor and the magistrate during her appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.



She pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly obtaining money.



The court heard the 36-year-old Urangan woman pawned a phone and laptop that were not hers earlier this year, earning herself $380.



At one point in her court appearance she loudly said "excuse me" to the police prosecutor and looked at them with a disapproving face.

Then she criticised Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for bringing up her criminal history, despite this being a standard part of court proceedings.



When asked whether she agreed with the facts of her charges she reluctantly said "yeah, I suppose."



Cockerell was fined $600 and ordered to repay the $380.



She muttered "whatever" under her breath as she left the courtroom.

