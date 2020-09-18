Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
News

COURT: Couple still together after one trashed other’s house... twice

Jessica Cook
18th Sep 2020 2:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COUPLE is still together but living apart after one trashed the other’s house... twice.

A River Heads woman pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to three charges including contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the woman’s boyfriend received aggressive text messages from his then ex in the early hours of June 2.

When he returned to his house at River Heads later that day he found some of his belongings smashed, broken and strewn across his yard. She had ripped a rear screen door from it hinges and in the main bedrooms written “f*** you” in lipstick on the wall.

On August 19 the pair got into a fight at the River Heads home.

When the police arrived at the house at 7.30pm the man had left but the woman was out the front.

She admitted to damaging something inside.

Inside the house police found extensive damage throughout the kitchen and living area including broken pots, crockery and glasses.

The court heard the man had left the house to allow her to calm down after the fight but instead she had smashed the items.

Financial stress and extended time separated from family were said to be among the factors that led her to trash her partner’s home twice.

The duty lawyer appearing for the woman said the couple had been in a relationship for six years.

They had lived together for five years but were currently living apart.

Since the two incidents the woman had received support to reduce her alcohol consumption and a was on a mental health plan.

She was given a 12-month probation order.

No conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland to finish school year early

        Premium Content Queensland to finish school year early

        Education The Department of Education has changed the end of the 2020 school calendar in Queensland - leaving parents across the state in shock.

        LET THERE BE LIGHT: New night options for sporting teams

        Premium Content LET THERE BE LIGHT: New night options for sporting teams

        Cycling & MTB Light shines down on sports precinct.

        How Coast council plans to win regional investment contest

        Premium Content How Coast council plans to win regional investment contest

        Council News It comes as councils across the country prepare to compete for future projects in...