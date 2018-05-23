Court date for woman allegedly found with drugs

A WOMAN has been charged with drug offences after a search was conducted at a property in Torquay.

Hervey Bay police attended Honiton St on May 20 and executed a search warrant after suspicion was raised around drugs at the dwelling.

A 23-year-old woman was found at the address and during the search of the property, marijuana and utensils were allegedly found.

The woman was issued with a notice to appear for two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 7.