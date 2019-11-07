Margaret Court demands some Australian Open love

File photo dated 02-07-2016 of Margaret Court.. Issue date: Friday June 2, 2017. Margaret Court has claimed she is a victim of a US-led conspiracy following calls to remove her name from one of the arenas at the Australian Open. See PA story TENNIS Court. Photo credit should read Steve Paston/PA Wire.

As the 50th anniversary of Australian tennis' greatest women's triumph looms, Margaret Court has challenged Tennis Australia on its plans to honour her.

The controversial tennis legend wants the same treatment as her male counterpart Rod Laver, who was honoured at this year's Australian Open at Melbourne Park for his 1969 Slam.

The tennis great has lobbed Tennis Australia's dilemma - about how to honour Court's achievement in the face of backlash from players and the public over her public stance on homosexuality and gay marriage - firmly in the ruling body's court.

Margaret Court hasn’t been to the Australian Open since 2017.

Court hasn't set foot in Melbourne Park since being widely condemned for those views amid calls for her name to be removed from the arena named in her honour at Melbourne Park.

As her anniversary looms, Court has said Tennis Australia should "sit and talk with me", vowing not to return to Melbourne. Park unless she gets the same treatment as Laver, and is formally welcomed back and her milestone is properly recognised.

She told the publication she'd had no contact from Tennis Australia on plans for a celebration: "They have never phoned me. Nobody has spoken to me directly about it. I think they would rather not confront it".

"They brought Rod in from America. If they think I'm just going to turn up, I don't think that is right. I think I should be invited. I would hope they would pay my way to come like they paid for his, and honour me. If they are not going to do that, I don't really want to come."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion turned Christian pastor was widely condemned by both current players in the public for her views, which included saying tennis was "full of lesbians" and transgender children were the work of the "devil".

Rod Laver with Ash Barty after she won this year’s French Open.

The condemnation was led by tennis greats Martina Navratilova and fellow great Billie Jean King, who are both gay.

In 2017, some Australian Open players threatened a boycott of playing on the Margaret Court Arena in protest.

Court said her views shouldn't affect plans for the 2020 Australian Open.

"I don't feel any of that should be brought into my tennis career," she said.

"It was a different phase of my life from where I am now and if we are not big enough as a nation and a game to face those challenges there is something wrong."

A Tennis Australia spokesperson said that the organisation recognised Court's achievements but did not support her views on LGBTIQ people.