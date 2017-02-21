Drink-driver dobs himself in to police

A man dobbed himself in after he blacked out while driving.

A DRINK-DRIVER dobbed himself in to police after he ran off the road at Glenwood.

David Scrimshaw, 68, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of driving while under the influence.

The incident happened about 20.10am on November 20 when Scrimshaw was driving along the Bruce Highway.

The court heard he phoned emergency services and told the operator he had blacked out while driving on the highway and he needed assistance.

Tiaro police attended the scene and found the silver Holden Astra Scrimshaw was driving off the road resting against a tree.

The court heard police found an esky in the car, which contained four cans of lager.

Scrimshaw was taken to hospital where he was required to provide a specimen of blood.

His blood alcohol content after tests were carried out was found to be .151.

Scrimshaw represented himself in court.

"I'm very sorry it happened," he said.

Scrimshaw was fined $1000 and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.