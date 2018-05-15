Crime COURT: Drug-fuelled getaway ends at dead-end carpark

A DRUG-FUELLED low-speed getaway from police along Hervey Bay's Esplanade ended for Dylan Cody Driessens when he turned into a dead-end carpark at Seafront Oval. Driessens, a Youth Allowance recipient, now has to pay a total of $7307.50 in fines for the series of late night bad decisions. The 19-year-old, who lives in Urraween with his parents, faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning after spending the weekend in custody. He pleaded guilty to five charges of failing to stop, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of the drug ice, and possession of drug utensils. Driessens initially caught the attention of police officers about 11.40pm on May 11 when they noticed his headlights were turned off and his car had a flat tyre. They activated their sirens but Driessens continued driving. Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court another police vehicle then approached him from the front but even that didn't stop Driessens' journey. "(His) driving became erratic even though he was travelling at low speed," Snr Const Edwards said. Police arrested Driessens after he turned into the Pialba carpark. After speaking to him they observed he had delayed and irrational responses, pinpoint pupils, and was "dishevelled" with his clothing. Drugs and a pipe were then found in the car. Defence lawyer Hamish Isles told the court Driessens, who was on probation during the offence, was currently looking for work. Driessens' $7307.50 fine was referred to SPER. He was also disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.