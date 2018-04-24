COURT: Drunk thug attacks man walking dog on Esplanade

HE ATTACKED an innocent stranger on Hervey Bay's Esplanade, then ran into the ocean in a doomed attempt to escape police.



Now, Bruce Isaiah Walker has been locked up, after a judge was left shocked at the unprovoked crime on a man who was simply walking with his wife and dog near the beach.



The 24-year-old from North Stradbroke Island pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court this week to assault occasioning bodily harm.



The court heard Walker was drunk and saddened over missing his father's funeral, when he broke a glass bottle to create a weapon before approaching the couple on December 5 last year.



He raised the beer bottle in front of the 33-year-old victim, who cried out "no, no, no, I'm not the one you're looking for."



Walker never said a single word to the man before throwing two punches - one to the jaw and then to the back of the head.



The victim felt immediate pain but was lucky to escape from the incident with minor injuries.



Walker then ran away into the ocean.



When arrested about 9.30pm, Walker's alcohol reading was .196.

Defence barrister Jakub Lodziak passed an apology to the court from Walker, quoting his client's words: "It was a not-so-good thing to do."



Walker was on parole at the time of the offence for a crime where he and a group of others orchestrated a fire at a school to distract a nearby business owner so they could rob his shop.



Judge Greg Koppenol shook his head at Walker during this week's court proceedings, telling him what he did was "stupid."



"He had a bucket of alcohol and went bizerk," Judge Koppenol said.



"He ran onto the beach and into the ocean, you weren't going to get far.



"It was gratuitous street violence on a man simply walking his dog with his wife."



Walker's pregnant partner was in court for support.



Mr Lodziak told the court Walker was typically well behaved when not drinking, but turned to alcohol in December to deal with grief.



Walker was sentenced to nine-months imprisonment, to be released on parole on June 22.



He was also ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid community service which he must complete within 12 months of being released from jail.

