COURT: Fake money used to fund fast food cravings

A BAUPLE man who used counterfeit $100 notes to pay for his fast food cravings said he used the money out of spite.

Benjamin Raymond Shillingford said he found a bag full of fake notes after his car was stolen.

He pleaded guilty to a series of fraud and attempted fraud changes when he appeared before Maryborough District Court after police used CCTV to track him down.

According to the schedule of facts submitted to the court, Shillingford, who was 27 at the time of offending, paid for meals from Maryborough's KFC and Golden Chicken with counterfeit $100 notes.

He paid $20.95 and $13.60 for food at the take-away venues, pocketing the change he received from the counterfeit cash.

He also attempted to pay for items from Maryborough McDonald's using fake cash, but a store attendant and manger realised the note was a counterfeit and Shillingford was forced to pay with other funds.

Shillingford also used fake $100 notes to pay for items from Tinana Grocer totalling $14.

He also targeted the Puma Service Station on Walker St, where he used counterfeit bills to buy energy drinks and a sandwich, for a price of $16.70.

In another incident, Shillingford and a co-offender purchased $10 worth of goods at Gympie's Reject Shop using the fake funds.

According to court documents, police were able to use CCTV showing Shillingford committing the offences to identify him.

The police executed a search warrant at his home in Bauple.

Shillingford made full admissions and told police he knew the cash was counterfeit.

He told police his car and other belongings had been stolen.

Shillingford claimed the person who stole his belongings left behind a bag of counterfeit notes and other personal property.

He used the money out of spite while trying to regain his losses.

According to court documents, Shillingford used the change he received after paying with the fake notes for other living expenses, including food, petrol, cigarettes and bills.

He told police he was remorseful for his actions and indicated he would repay the money.

Shillingford was handed an 18-month $500 good behaviour bond and was placed on probation.