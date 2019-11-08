Menu
Hervey Bay court house.
COURT: Father-of-two runs out of chances

Jessica Lamb
8th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A FATHER-of-two who ran out of chances was sent back to prison.

Steven Brian Smith fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to three charges, including repeatedly driving while disqualified by a court order.

The Sarina man told police he was "going to get groceries" when he was found driving unlicensed in an unregistered car in Hervey Bay earlier this year.

He was also found with .2g of methamphetamine in a plastic container.

Prosecutor Michael Ruddiman said Smith was cooperative with police.

The offences breached two suspended sentences which had already been extended for previous breaches.

The court heard the former landscaper last served time behind bars in 2017 and since then had been determined to turn his life around.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced Smith to serve a head sentence of 12 months and suspended his licence for five years.

He will be eligible for parole on February 6, 2020.

Convictions were recorded.

