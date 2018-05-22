COURT: Father's shocking insult to Fraser Coast principal

CALLING a school principal a "penis head" earned a Tinana father a hefty fine when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Joshua Ian Persal pleaded guilty to one count of insulting a staff member of a state education institution in the presence or hearing of students when he appeared before the court yesterday.



Police prosecutor sergeant Kath Stagoll said Persal was asked to leave Maryborough West State School after his outburst, which was made in front of four students who were there signing in.



The court heard Persal, 32, told the school's principal Russell Hotchin he was a "big penis head" before adding that he "wasn't through with you yet".



He also told Mr Hotchins the school was "f**ked".



Duty lawyer Travis George, who appeared on behalf of Persal, said the incident was sparked by the suspension of the defendant's stepchild, who had high needs.



He said Persal and the child's mother were both upset their child had been suspended and felt the school hadn't considered other options.



Persal made the decision to attend the school and approach the principal, but was now ashamed of his actions, Mr George said.



"The meeting didn't go well with the principal," he said.



Mr George said the remarks were made as Persal was walking out the door.



"He's extremely apologetic for his outburst on the day, not just for himself but for his wife," he said.



Mr George said Persal's wife was the one who usually attended the school with the children.



He said his client was currently working and had no criminal convictions recorded for the past 10 years.



Magistrate John Smith said this type of offence was to be deplored.



"Principals have a difficult enough time," he said.



Mr Smith noted that Persal had written a letter of apology for his actions, expressing remorse.



He was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

