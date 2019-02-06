Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Court forces teen to pay $4.50 to supermarket giant

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

A TEENAGER who faced court this week for stealing a can of Red Bull soft drink has been forced to pay Woolworths $4.50.

William Robert Birks, 18, faced the Kingaroy magistrate charged with one count of stealing and one count of unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said he stole the can of soft drink from Kingaroy Woolworths, as well as a bike.

When Sgt Gangemi told the court Woolworths was seeking $4.50 in compensation for the can of Red Bull, the public gallery laughed.

"He also found the bike in a park when he was intoxicated and rode it home," the sergeant said.

Defence lawyer Mark Oliver said Birks had a difficult childhood.

"He's had a bit of a hard time and he's trying to get out the other side of it," Mr Oliver said.

"We're seeking to have no conviction recorded because he's only got one previous (on his criminal history), he's still quite young and he has a future."

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Birks $400 for stealing the bike, and $300 for stealing the can of soft drink.

Birks was also ordered to pay $4.50 in restitution to Woolworths.

The convictions were not recorded.

More Stories

Show More
kingaroy court kingaroy crime kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime stealing charges woolworths
South Burnett

Top Stories

    AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    premium_icon AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    Sport The Maryborough Bears entered the new competition last year, but Jade, at 15, was too young to play in the women’s side.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
    Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    premium_icon Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    News The first vehicle was stolen from Hazelmere Village.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.

    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News It's a taste of what's happening across Queensland