Court forces teen to pay $4.50 to supermarket giant

A TEENAGER who faced court this week for stealing a can of Red Bull soft drink has been forced to pay Woolworths $4.50.

William Robert Birks, 18, faced the Kingaroy magistrate charged with one count of stealing and one count of unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said he stole the can of soft drink from Kingaroy Woolworths, as well as a bike.

When Sgt Gangemi told the court Woolworths was seeking $4.50 in compensation for the can of Red Bull, the public gallery laughed.

"He also found the bike in a park when he was intoxicated and rode it home," the sergeant said.

Defence lawyer Mark Oliver said Birks had a difficult childhood.

"He's had a bit of a hard time and he's trying to get out the other side of it," Mr Oliver said.

"We're seeking to have no conviction recorded because he's only got one previous (on his criminal history), he's still quite young and he has a future."

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Birks $400 for stealing the bike, and $300 for stealing the can of soft drink.

Birks was also ordered to pay $4.50 in restitution to Woolworths.

The convictions were not recorded.