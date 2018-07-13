COURT: Former soldier grew marijuana to cope with PTSD

A FORMER army soldier, who has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, landed in court for growing marijuana plants at his Glenwood home.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on the 41-year-old lives with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of spending 21 years in the army, and used the drug to help cope.

The father-of-two pleaded guilty on Tuesday to producing a dangerous drug in what was his first ever appearance before a court.

A search of his property revealed five marijuana plants growing in pots, all of which were under 10cm in height.

He was fined $500.

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker did not record a conviction for the man and used the opportunity to thank him for his service to the country.