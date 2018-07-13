Menu
Crime

COURT: Former soldier grew marijuana to cope with PTSD

Annie Perets
by
12th Jul 2018 3:38 PM
A FORMER army soldier, who has served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, landed in court for growing marijuana plants at his Glenwood home.  

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on the 41-year-old lives with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of spending 21 years in the army, and used the drug to help cope.  

The father-of-two pleaded guilty on Tuesday to producing a dangerous drug in what was his first ever appearance before a court.   

A search of his property revealed five marijuana plants growing in pots, all of which were under 10cm in height.   

He was fined $500.  

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker did not record a conviction for the man and used the opportunity to thank him for his service to the country.   

