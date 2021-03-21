COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law

Here are a list of Fraser Coast dads who have faced court after breaking the law.

Crashing stolen car lands new dad before M’boro court

Only three days before he was caught driving a stolen car, a new father had been placed on a suspended prison sentence for other offences.

Phillip Michael Daveson, 28, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to a series of offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard the charges all related to one incident at Cherwell.

Tragic past revealed as man sentenced for nursing home theft

He stole $2000 from his employer, leaving his fingerprints behind, which would ultimately lead to his arrest.

But a court has heard how a series of terrible events led to the offending.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing by clerks and servants when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Dad sentenced to jail time as partner goes into labour

As his partner went into labour, Shane Nicholas Whittaker was told he would spend the first 15 months of his child‘s life behind bars.

The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including four counts of possessing drugs in excess of two grams and seven counts of possessing a dangerous drug, when he appeared via video link in Maryborough Supreme Court.

Crown prosecutor Caroline Marco said a raid was carried out at Whittaker‘s home in March, 2019.

Dad sneaks drugs into prison in his underpants

A Maryborough father has landed himself behind bars after trying to smuggle drugs to his adult son in prison.

Trevor Deacon, 48, was busted with 40 strips of buprenorphine and tobacco in his underpants at the Maryborough Correctional Centre in Aldershot in August last year.

Buprenorphine is a drug used to treat opioid use disorder and severe pain.

Dad jailed for role in violent home invasion while on bail

A man has been imprisoned over a violent home invasion in Maryborough in 2019.

Brett Ian Turner pleaded guilty in the Maryborough District Court to one count of burglary in the night with violence while armed in company with property damage, one count of robbery in company with threats of violence and one count of grievous bodily harm for the incident which happened on August 21, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard said Turner was arrested on August 26, 2019 and committed the offences while on bail.

Originally published as COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law