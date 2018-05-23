Menu
COURT: Grandma sheds tears as licence gets disqualified

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2018 4:00 PM

A GRANDMOTHER shed tears when she was disqualified from driving for three months after she was caught driving after her licence had been suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.`

 Chevita Chandon pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a licence due to SPER suspension when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The court heard Chandon was stopped by police who were patrolling the car park at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The 48-year-old woman was in a red Corolla which had been hired after her own care was involved in a collision, the court was told.

The court heard Chandon had moved addresss and was never made aware of a camera fine.

She updated her address atthe end of July last year, but was unaware SPER didn't have her current details.

The court heard Chandon, who was on a disability pension, had an extensive traffic history.

Chandon told Magistrate John Smith she had a granddaughter she was currently caring for, wiping away tears during her sentencing.

She was fined $550 and was disqualified from driving for three months.
 

fccourt hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

