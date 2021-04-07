COURT: Hairdressing hopeful told to cut it as record grows

Maryborough Magistrates Court has heard how a young woman with a previously clear criminal history has been adding to her rap sheet at a growing rate.

Toni-Anne Louise Gibbs pleaded guilty on Tuesday to receiving tainted property, dishonestly obtaining currency and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the charge of receiving tainted property related to a phone and tablet which had previously been taken with Gibbs selling the goods to another man.

She was also found with two grams of cannabis.

In a police interview, Gibbs said she was given the phone and tablet for free from a man, she thought it was suspicious but was told by the man the goods were not stolen.

She also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle over an incident on December 20 and pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of bail.

Gibb's defence lawyer said the defendant was currently looking for work in the bartending and hairdressing fields.

The defence lawyer urged Magistrate John Milburn to take into account Gibb's criminal history which was not lengthy and argued that she should be punished with a substantial fine.

Magistrate Milburn took into account Gibbs' timely plea of guilty and remorse for her offending behaviour.

He said despite her limited criminal history, her record was starting to grow and it was disturbing.

Magistrate Milburn issued a $1350 fine for all offences and convictions were recorded.