Court hears ex-soldier had the skills to kill his ex-partner

A JUDGE has told a man who choked his partner his actions sent a terrifying message he could kill her if he wanted to.

This is after the man said he believed he and his victim still had a chance at romance and hoped they "could still be friends".

David Brian Tulk, 46, appeared in Hervey Bay District Court via video-link from jail on three charges including common assault and strangulation.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber said Tulk had an extensive criminal history and was jailed for similar offences in the past.

He described Tulk as aggressive, jealous and violent.

Tulk's victim was his partner who he had moved interstate for. Their short relationship turned violent on October 18 .

The woman tried to leave their Torquay unit but he grabbed her arm, pulled her inside and punched her in the face.

"She felt her face burning and the side of her face was sore for approximately a week afterwards," Mr Webber said.

On January 3, the couple was drinking at home when an argument started over Tulk's alcohol addiction.

The fight escalated when the woman emptied an ashtray of cigarette butts which Tulk wasn't finished with.

The woman told Tulk their relationship was over and went to the spare room.

She was sitting on the bed when Tulk walked in.

He grabbed her by the throat with one hand and squeezed until the woman was gasping for air.

He tried to grab her phone and she bit his hand.

Tulk laughed and said, "that's evidence".

She threatened to call police and Tulk stood by the door next to a book case and said, "I'm going to pull the book case on top of you and kill you".

The woman phoned police who at the time, noticed red marks on her throat and scratches on her arm.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client didn't dispute the attack and acknowledged he had a drinking problem.

Mr Warren said Tulk had served in the armed forces which may have contributed to his anxiety and PTSD.

Tulk told the court he was devastated the relationship ended because he still had feelings for her.

He said it wasn't until he read the victim impact statement that he realised how badly he hurt her.

Judge Ian Dearden told Tulk he came out of the army with a set of skills and was capable of following through.

"This caused not just the immediate threat when you grabbed her by the throat... but it's what that action sends by way of a message.

"The message it sends is, I could kill you if I want to."

Tulk was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail with a parole eligibility date of October 23.